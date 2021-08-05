COLUMBIA- “Pretty incredible.” That's how one of Karissa Schweizer's Mizzou coaches recently described the former Tiger track star. Schweizer's dedication led to 6 National Championships during her time as a Tiger and now has her at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“She’s done everything that we ever asked," said Missouri head track and field coach Brett Halter. "She bought into the program. Literally anything that Marc or I asked of her she did and look at the results.”
“She has earned every ounce of success that she’s seen," added her cross country and distance coach at Mizzou, Marc Burns.
You can measure her success in pounds, not ounces.
Schweizer’s Mizzou career is the most decorated of any athlete in school history: 7 SEC championships, 3 SEC Runner of the Year awards, 11 All-American honors and a pair of Mizzou records to go along with all the National Titles.
How did that happen for an undersized, under-recruited runner from Iowa who won just one state championship in high school?
“She’s tough in practice. She’s tough in races," said Burns. "She’s tough when it comes to making the hard decisions to do the little things right on a daily basis.”
“It’s the same mindset that every Olympian will embody," said Halter. "And it’s the focus on process and the maniacal obsession with refining your craft. You’re not fixated on any kind of outcome. You’re just trying to be literally you’re trying to be so good that on your worst day you can’t be beat.”
The maniacal obsession ends at the track. The same runner who’s tough glare burns through on race day is just as likely to make you dessert later.
“She’s the sweetest person you’re ever going to meet off the track," said Burns. "She’s the one that’s organizing things in her apartment and baking cookies and all those kind of things.”
“Oh, she loves baking cookies! She’s a great baker”
“When she gets on the track, between the lines she is the fiercest competitor I think I’ve ever seen," continued Burns. "She’ll tear your heart out on the track.”
But it’s that genuine kindness that makes it so easy for those who know her to root so hard for Schweizer from half a world away.
“Knowing how much she’s put into it, knowing how far she’s come, knowing how much it means to her, it’s gonna be really cool to see all that come together,” said Burns.
“Can’t think of a better person, better human being to wear the colors of the United States," said Halter. "That’s a true statement. That's really important to me that you're representing the entire nation. What a terrific human being.”
Schweizer finished 11th in the 5,000 meter race to start her Olympic journey. She will have another shot at a medal when she competes in the 10,000 meter final on Saturday at 5:45 am.