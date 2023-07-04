The Mizzou Football team received their sixth commitment from the Class of 2024 in the last five days when Ft. Lauderdale, FL wide receiver James Madison II committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 6'3", 190 pound receiver chose Mizzou over some of the nation's top programs including Michigan, Oregon, Louisville and Florida State.
blessed .. i’m home #prez #commited pic.twitter.com/jduMIRaj71— James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) July 4, 2023
Madison is the third player in the recruiting class from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale. He joins defensive lineman Justin Bodford who committed to Mizzou on Sunday and 4-star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez who committed on Monday. Madison is the highest rated player in the bunch. He ranks 284th in ESPN's top 300 high school players in the country and 244th on Scout.com's list. Last season as a junior, Madison had 19 receptions for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Madison told recruiting website On3.com that Mizzou's momentum under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew him to the Tigers.
“What stood out is the opportunity to help continue on the trajectory they are on to bring Missouri football to what it should be," Madison told On3's Hayes Fawcett. Madison also cited an ability to play college football close to his childhood home of Kansas City, MO as a deciding factor.
Madison continued a recruiting hot streak for Mizzou over the extended 4th of July holiday weekend. Since June 30th the Tigers have added six players: Madison II along with his St. Thomas Aquinas teammates Bodford and Rodriguez; 3-star recruits Cam Dooley, a safety from Alabama, and dual-threat athlete Jackson Hancock from Georgia; and the lone in-state player in the group, 3-star wide receiver Jude James from Francis Howell High School in St. Charles. Madison's pledge on Tuesday makes 9 total commitments for Mizzou in the Class of 2024.