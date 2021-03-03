GAINESVILLE- Tied at 70 with just 15 seconds to play Missouri knew they would win or lose the game in the hands of senior guard Dru Smith. Cuonzo Martin called the final play for Smith who negotiated the baseline and flipped home an up and under layup with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock as Mizzou won for the first time ever at the O'Connell Center.
"The play was to have our big guys decoy up top but he (Smith) was taking the ball to the rim so we were going to win it or lose it with him making that decision," said Martin. "I thought he passed up a shot the previous play down," said Martin. "I just said, man, c'mon now. Be the guy you're supposed to be and he made a play at the rim and it was a great one."
"That's Dru Smith," said senior forward Mitchell Smith, who chipped in with 14 points of his own. "I've got the most confidence in Dru. He ran the play exactly how Coach wanted to and then he put a little flair on it with the up and under."
Dru Smith. BALLGAME! @MizzouHoops gets the W in Gainesville 🐯 pic.twitter.com/HQgvXKRVj5— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 4, 2021
Dru Smith led the way for Missouri, scoring 17 points and adding 9 assists and 6 steals in the 72-70 victory.
"It's a great road win, it definitely meant a lot to us," said Smith. "Just to get us back on track, I think. I thought we played hard, I thought we did a good job pushing the ball in transition which were some things that were a little questionable there for a few games."
Missouri had lost four of their previous five games entering the night but led for much of the game in Gainesville. After Florida started the game on a 7-0 run the Tigers responded quickly and took their first lead with a 8-0 run of their own. The Tigers were up by 7 at halftime and eventually built a 10 point lead early in the 2nd half. Florida chipped away and eventually Mizzou ended up in another back and forth game on the road. Unlike previous conference road games at Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia the Tigers escaped with a win.
"It does something for us. I hope it gets our energy up, gets us ready to go," said Smith. "We've got another big one coming up this weekend just make sure that we're staying locked in and we're doing the right things at this time of the year."
The Tigers come home for the regular season finale on Saturday against LSU. Mizzou will celebrate Senior Day with a 2 pm tipoff at Mizzou Arena