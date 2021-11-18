COLUMBIA - After a tough loss to UMKC on Monday night, the Mizzou Tigers defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 54-37 on Thursday night led behind top scorers Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore.
"I'm hopeful Monday was a valuable lesson," Coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Though painful, hopefully it brings a lot of value, and I thought our guys did a great job."
Brown played well on both sides of the ball, racking up 13 total points and 13 total rebounds. He also had six rebounds and four blocs.
Sophomore Jordan Wilmore had a huge night with 11 total points, six rebounds and three blocks.
"Really happy for Jordan and how he works because he puts the time in," Martin said. "The biggest thing with Jordan is Jordan believing in Jordan."
He opened up scoring for the Tigers with a major dunk in the opening minutes of the game. Wilmore went on to make three more dunks, one more in the first half and two in the second.
"Definitely can prove my ability and to myself, I think mainly it was just a mind thing like I just have to believe in myself," Wilmore said. "I definitely think it's gonna boost my confidence going on I think even for most of the games it's I know I can do so I just gotta keep it up."
Mizzou held Northern Illinois to 21 points in the first half and held them to just five points in the last 10 minutes of the second half.
Defensively, the Tigers looked better. Allowing a season-low in points and also finishing with 32 defensive rebounds.
"I felt like a gritty performance to bounce back and get a win on a tough Monday night," Martin said. "I thought our guys did a great job, I thought we got better in practice but it was sluggish just because of the mental part."
Next up Mizzou takes on SMU at 7 p.m. on Sunday night for the Jacksonville Classic.