COLUMBIA- Missouri's defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving the team to take the same position at Illinois. The news was first reported on Wednesday by FootballScoop.com and later confirmed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Both the Mizzou and Illinois programs officially announced the news on Thursday morning.
"I'd like to wish Ryan, Tara and his family well as they begin a new chapter in his coaching journey," said Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in a statement released on social media.
"Ryan is a coach of great character, work ethic and leadership. We are grateful for his contributions to Mizzou and wish him and his family well in the future."
Walters was the defensive coordinator at Mizzou since 2016, when he was elevated into the position by then-head coach Barry Odom. Walters shared the coordinator title for two years before becoming Missouri's lone defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Prior to that Walters spent one season as Missouri's Safeties coach under former head coach Gary Pinkel.
Walters will join the new staff at Illinois under head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema, who previously served as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas, took over the Fighting Illini program last month.
"Coach B is one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, and, as a young defensive coordinator, this is an opportunity I can't pass up," said Walters in a press release.
Walters was a stand-out player as a safety at Colorado from 2004 to 2008 before starting his coaching career. He was considered a key piece of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's first staff at Missouri as Drinkwitz made it a priority to keep Walters and other defensive assistant coaches when he took over the program in December 2019.