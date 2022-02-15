COLUMBIA - A slow start killed the Missouri Tigers as they faced No.23 Arkansas Tuesday night. The Razorbacks led 46-27 at halftime and cruised to an easy win, 76-57.
In that first half Arkansas' Stanley Umude had 13 points. He finished the game with 23 points on 8-13 shooting and a lethal 6-9 from the three point line. The razorbacks shot 52.4% from three on the night.
Mizzou's 13 turnovers during the game didn't help their struggling offense. Arkansas was able to hold the Tigers to just 36% field goal shooting and 29% from three.
The Tigers made a push in the second half, closing the gap to 11 with six minutes to go. That push was stopped short after JD Notae and Umude hit back to back threes to push the lead back to 17.
The Tigers were not able to get closer than 16 points after that.
Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon were the leading scorers for Mizzou tonight with 13 and 11 points respectively.
Mizzou will look to get back in the win column on the road against Mississippi State Friday. Tip-off is slated for 6 pm on the SEC Network +.