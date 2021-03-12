NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mizzou held their own for most of the game against No. 8 Arkansas leading by one at the half. It was a back and forth after that in an aggressive game, but the Razorbacks prevailed 70-64, winning two of their three games against the Tigers this season.
It was the ninth straight win for Arkansas.
Xavier Pinson led the night for the Tigers putting up 14 points. But both Jerimiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith fouled out in the final minutes of the game, marking the end of the Tigers run for the Southeast Conference tournament championship.
Arkansas reserve JD Notae was the saving grace for Arkansas with a season-high 27 points as they overcame a 10-point defecit Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
Missouri awaits their NCAA tournament fate on Sunday. They are still expected to make the field of 68.