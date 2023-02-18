COLUMBIA -- Texas A&M had won each of its last three trips to Mizzou Arena entering today and added a fourth behind a 69-60 victory.
This came despite a 24 point effort from Kobe Brown, which saw five made shots from behind the three-point-line.
Brown's effort, along with eight first half steals, kept Missouri within reach for most of the game. However, the Tigers spent most of the night chasing, holding a lead for only 92 combined seconds.
Their first lead came on a D'Moi Hodge three to put Missouri up 11-9. Coming into tonight, when Hodge scored 12 or more points the Tigers had a record of 15-1. Hodge scored 12.
Texas A&M quickly reclaimed the lead on a three from Dennis Dexter, and never gave it back. The Aggies went on a 12-2 run putting Missouri down 39-25. Over the half, Missouri shot 30 percent (9-30) from field and turned the ball over twice on shot clock violations.
The second half was a bit of a rebound.
They shot 66.7 percent from the floor and outscored Texas A&M, but not by enough. A Kobe Brown three cut the Aggies lead to nine, but its the closest the Tigers would get in the second half.
"I believe we had opportunities in this game," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "We just didn't execute no matter who was in."
The Tigers struggled with high percentage baskets throughout the night, shooting 11-16 on free throws and scoring only 15 points on 14 turnovers. It's those lost points that Gates attributes the loss.
Gates also questioned some of the officiating towards the end of the game.
"We [didn't draw] one foul after the 17 minuet mark," Gates said, "That's not consistent from our behalf."
However, Gates has nothing but praise for an Aggie team he says is playing for a National championship with a chip on their shoulder.
"I have no idea why they are not ranked," Gates said. "I believe they are a top 15 team in the country."
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams exchanged credit for Gates as well; citing the changes he has brought to Missouri basketball and calling him the "SEC coach of the year."
Missouri falls to 7-7 in the SEC and 19-8 overall. They will host Missisippi State on Tuesday, Feb. 21.