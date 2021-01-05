STARKVILLE, MS- 13th ranked Missouri blew a 14 point lead in the second half and suffered its first SEC loss of the season on Tuesday night, losing to Mississippi State 78 to 63.
"Slowly, all of a sudden they just made a run and made plays," said head coach Cuonzo Martin.
Missouri led for most of the first half and carried that momentum into the early part of the second half. That's when Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart caught fire. Molinar finished with 20 points and Stewart topped all scorers with 24 points.
"Stewart made some big time shots and he consistently made shots," said Martin, praising Mississippi State's ability to grab the momentum in the second half.
Missouri played one of its best single halves of basketball in the first 20 minutes at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers finished with three different players scoring in double figures, including a team-high 16 points from Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon said that playing as a ranked team, Mizzou has to put forth a stronger all-around effort.
"We've got to know that, first thing," said Tilmon. "We already know that we've got a target on our back and we're going to get everybody's best games, especially on the road. We've got to do our job and throw the first punch."
Cuonzo Martin added, "I don't know if we got consumed with us having the lead, and not making the plays that got us there in the first place... and we paid for it."
The Tigers return home to face LSU on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Mizzou Arena.