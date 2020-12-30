COLUMBIA- Mizzou never led and trailed by double digits for the majority of the game as the 12th ranked Tigers lost for the first time this season, 73-53 at the hands of #7 Tennessee.

Mizzou struggled shooting the ball all night and ended up shooting just 36% from the field for the game.  Xavier Pinson was the only Tiger who scored in double figures, scoring 11 points.  The Tigers made just 3 of 16 three pointers.

The loss dropped the Tigers to (6-1) on the season.  They will be back on the floor Saturday at 11 am when Mizzou travels to Arkansas.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

