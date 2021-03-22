COLUMBIA - Missouri Football hosted its annual Pro Day Monday morning, highlighted by Nick Bolton, Larry Rountree III, and Tyree Gillespie performing combine and positional drills for coaches and scouts from 29 NFL teams.
All participants ran a 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, short shuttle and participated in the bench press and positional drills.
This year's Pro Days at various college campuses around the country replaced the NFL's annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis due to the pandemic.
Bolton, seeking to be the first Tiger taken in the first round since Charles Harris was drafted by Miami in 2017, ran linebacker drills with Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebackers Coach Jerry Olsavsky. Bolton worked on cross-field running around cones and intercepting passes turning his body.
"I ran a sub 4.6 [40-yard dash], probably wanted to get a 4.5 or higher but other than that thought it was pretty good. I ran faster than anticipated so I feel like that's a positive," Bolton said.
Running back Larry Rountree III enters the 2021 NFL Draft after becoming Missouri's second all-time leading rusher with 3,720 yards, the most in program history by a running back. Rountree performed in both running backs and wide receivers drills. He said he wants to prove to scouts he is capable catching passes out of the backfield. In 2020, Rountree caught just 15 passes for 100 yards.
"I have always had hands but I've never had the chance to showcase them," Rountree III said. "The last couple months I've been catching balls but I have always wanted to get better at my routes and running receiver routes also. One thing I wanted to show today was that I could run routes and catch and be in good condition."
Defensive back Tyree Gillespie worked on tracking the ball and making sharp turns around the field. He spent a significant amount of time after his workout speaking with Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus. Former Tiger offensive lineman Larry Borom also spent time speaking off the field with New England Patriots Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo.
Also in attendance were former Tigers receivers Jonathan Nance and Johnathon Johnson. Nance and Johnson last played for Missouri in 2019. Neither were drafted in 2020. They returned to Mizzou's Pro Day looking for another chance at making it to the NFL.
University of Central Missouri tight end and punter Zach Davidson also participated in the Missouri Pro Day as UCM did not hold a Pro Day.
Damon Hazelton also participated in wide receiver drills. Hazelton played one season for Mizzou in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Safety Joshua Bledsoe was unable to participate as he recovers from a fractured wrist. He said he will hold his own Pro Day on April 12.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 29th in Cleveland.