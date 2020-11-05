COLUMBIA- Eliah Drinkwitz said Thursday the team has no positive tests for COVID-19 after traveling to Gainesville last weekend for their game against Florida.
The Tigers have so far avoided COVID-19 roster hits from the road trip, but some players will still be sidelined for more traditional reasons, especially on the offensive line. Drinkwitz said Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom are still multiple weeks away from returning from their injuries. Delgado recently had ankle surgery and Borom has a lower leg injury. Dylan Spencer is suspended for the first half against Georgia on Nov. 14 due to his part in the halftime brawl in Florida. Hyrin White and Mitchell Walters have been out all season with injuries. Drinkwitz said practices between now and the Georgia game on Nov. 14 will decide who gets to fill in the missing spots.
"Whoever else is available at that position, we'll get them ready to play," Drinkwitz said. "It's kind of an open competition. Whoever we feel like gives us the best opportunity to be successful against Georgia is who we'll go with."
On the defensive side, Drinkwitz said defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside is progressing faster than expected. The Tigers are aiming to have him back by the South Carolina game Nov. 21, but Drinkwitz would not rule him out against Georgia.
Injuries have played a big role on the season, but Drinkwitz said the hardest part of the year has been the uncertainty from week to week because of COVID-19.
"I think the toughest thing is not the processing, it's the not knowing," Drinkwitz said. "When you're unsure of what's next and the what-ifs, it will always make it tough."
Drinkwitz said he has learned to focus on the day at hand, and be ready to stop and change course when COVID-19 changes the game.
Drinkwitz and his team have had their fair share of curve-balls on the season so far. On Oct 12, the Homecoming game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Oct. 17 was postponed to Dec. 12 because of positive cases in the Commodores' program. Their match up with LSU was moved from an away game in Baton Rouge to a home game at Faurot Field because of Hurricane Delta reaching the coast of Louisiana. And Missouri's games with Kentucky and Florida were flipped due to a COVID outbreak in the Florida program.