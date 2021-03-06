COLUMBIA - Saturday morning yielded pleasant weather, a decently-sized socially-distanced crowd and Mizzou football at Memorial Stadium for the first of three open spring practices.
It’s good to be back at Memorial Stadium! #Mizzou hosting an open spring practice at Faurot Field with fans in attendance! @parker_rehm is there to bring you updates pic.twitter.com/1dFLisKSGo— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) March 6, 2021
It was a chance for us to see some new faces in action and many familiar ones as well.
Among those who stood out on Saturday was freshman wide-receiver Mookie Cooper, who consistently pulled down catches.
"He's got great energy, great work ethic," Drinkwitz said. "He's on a mission right now and I appreciate that, and I'm on a mission with him."
Another player Drinkwitz made a point to bring up was newly-converted safety Shawn Robinson. Coach Drinkwitz said he wants his players to take note of Robinson's work ethic.
"If our whole team practiced the way Shawn Robinson's practicing right now, with urgency, intensity and great focus on detail, we'll be a championship football team," Drinkwitz said.
On the defensive side, Drinkwitz also said former-JUCO linemen Daniel Robledo and Realus George Jr. have done a good job adjusting during the spring.
"Spring's usually a struggle period for those junior-college players just because of the tempo, amount of reps, the intensity, the detail with which we practice," Drinkwitz said. "If they can absorb it in these next four months... they'll put us in a position to help us improve in the fall."
Some newcomers haven't earned their number yet, and some don't know where they even stand on the depth chart. However, Drinkwitz said spring football isn't everything.
"Always compete," Drinkwitz said. "When competition is open you get the best out of people and when you set the depth chart, people get complacent."
The Tigers will host two more open practices at Memorial Stadium before their annual spring game on Saturday, March 20.