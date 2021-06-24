COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Tigers hosted a seven-on-seven camp at their practice facilities, bringing a lot of talent together from across the state.
21 schools fielded at least one team at the passing league camp. Many came from St. Louis, including East St. Louis. The Flyers featured wide receiver Luther Burden, a blue chip prospect who Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff have heavily pursued lately, and cornerback Toriano Pride, a recent Clemson commit.
The first member of Mizzou's 2022 class was also in attendance, Lee's Summit tight end Max Whisner. He's been in contact with his future Tiger teammates and has helped build a strong foundation between the class.
"I've gotten to know all of the commits really well," said Whisner. "Every dude that comes on here, you know, I'm on it. We have our own group chat. We text, we use social media."
The lifting of the NCAA dead period allowed Whisner to visit campus earlier this month for the "Night at the Zou," which he spoke highly of.
"I got to see all my boys. All the recruits, Sam Horn, Mekhi [Miller], Isaac [Thompson], Armand [Membou], Marquis [Gracial]. it was a great time."
Other notable athletes in attendance were St. Mary's wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and cornerback Deshawn Fuller, Kansas State commit Kaleb Purdy from DeSmet and Cardinal Ritter's Marvin Burks Jr. and Fredrick Moore.