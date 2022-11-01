COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are coming off a big road win against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday. Now eyes are set on the Kentucky Wildcats as they head to Faurot Field for an 11 a.m. kickoff this Saturday.
The Tigers took down previously #25 ranked South Carolina and the defense was able to hold the Gamecocks to 10 points.
“Saturday was a great team win. When you look at all three phases I would say that’s probably the most complete game that we’ve had,” said Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker.
Before the game, defensive back Martez Manuel had a word with the team to get them fired up before taking the field.
“We aren’t very respected in this conference and I just used that to like our advantage in a lot of ways and just kind of let it fire into the guys and you know just preach to them to play with no fear,” said Manuel.
The Wildcats were ranked 19 last week, but after falling to Tennessee 44-6 they are now unranked and have a record of 5-3.
Although the Wildcats rushed for a total of 107 yards last weekend a key component to stopping the offense is to stop the run game.
“They are going to want to run the ball. I think that is the main identity of their offense to establish the run and build off of that,” said Defensive Lineman Isaiah McGuire.
Coach Baker says their mentality remains the same since week one as they prepare for this weekend. “Nameless faceless opponent and [to] put our best foot forward," Baker said.
Coach Baker also says that this week's game doesn’t put any more pressure or stress on the team.
“Pressure is what you put on yourself and that can be relieved from preparation and our preparation I think has been really outstanding and it’s gotten better every single week,” said Coach Baker.
A win against Kentucky would be big for the Tigers this weekend because then they will only have to win one more game to become bowl eligible.