COLUMBIA- Mizzou football is coming off their worst loss in 13 years in Saturday's disappointing drubbing at the hands of Tennessee.
The team currently sits at (2-3) after the first five weeks of the season.
Head Coach Elijah Drinkwitz held a concise press conference on Tuesday with a consistent message: The Tigers plan to turn things around starting this week. Drinkwitz said that change needs to happen soon for his players starting with today's practice.
"I think our teams trying but right now it's a lotta talk, we gotta quit talking. Me, everybody, we gotta fix it. There's no depth chart, there's no depth chart. There's Tuesday's practice. After Tuesday and Wednesday we'll have a better feel for who's gonna play", said Drinkwitz.
Mizzou's defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did not hold his weekly press session with reporters. Wednesday's customary press conference featuring offensive players was also shelved in favor of a brief question and answer session with offensive lineman Case Cook and punter Grant McKinnis on Tuesday.