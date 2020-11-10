COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Football team has one COVID-19 case resulting from Sunday's testing that could cause problems for the Tigers as they prepare to host Georgia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed that the single positive test has caused multiple players from one position group into contact tracing, meaning they cannot practice. The rest of the team continued practice on Tuesday.
"There is no outbreak or pause or anything like that," Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference.
Mizzou is still scheduled to play Georgia on Saturday at 11 am at Faurot Field. Multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon suggested that Mizzou could be close to the SEC's roster thresholds for playing which could put the game in doubt. Drinkwitz stressed that University administration and the SEC office will determine whether the game is played.
"The thing that we've been very adamant about from when we started is number one it's player safety," said Drinkwitz.
"Are we making sure that our players and their safety comes first? If it does then let's try to play football. And it's in that order."
The players who are currently out due to contact tracing will continue to prepare through Zoom calls, film study and individual work outs. Drinkwitz compared the current situation to earlier in the season when Mizzou defeated defending national champion LSU with 6 players out due to COVID-19.
"Yeah, it's similar," said Drinkwitz. "Position-specific here is really the biggest issue."
The SEC has postponed three games already this week due to COVID issues at LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Texas A&M. Drinkwitz said he would not characterize Mizzou's current situation as an "outbreak" and the team has not paused practice or other activities for the unaffected players.