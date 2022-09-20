COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year. 

The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:

  • vs South Dakota, Sept. 2
  • vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9
  • vs Kansas State, Sept. 16
  • TBD, Sept. 23

Mizzou was originally slated to play Memphis on Sept. 23. The state of that game is currently unknown as of Tuesday. The current status of a game on Sept. 23 per Mizzou Football is "TBD".

The Tigers will open their SEC schedule on the road against Vanderbilt on Sept. 30. Here is the full schedule: 

  • at Vanderbilt, Sept. 30
  • vs LSU, Oct. 7
  • at Kentucky, Oct. 14
  • vs South Carolina, Oct. 21
  • BYE, Oct. 28
  • at Georgia, Nov. 4
  • vs Tennessee, Nov. 11
  • vs Florida, Nov. 18
  • at Arkansas, Nov. 25

TV schedule and kick-off times have yet to be set. Those will come closer to the week of the game next year. 

