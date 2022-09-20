COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year.
The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:
- vs South Dakota, Sept. 2
- vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9
- vs Kansas State, Sept. 16
- TBD, Sept. 23
Mizzou was originally slated to play Memphis on Sept. 23. The state of that game is currently unknown as of Tuesday. The current status of a game on Sept. 23 per Mizzou Football is "TBD".
The Tigers will open their SEC schedule on the road against Vanderbilt on Sept. 30. Here is the full schedule:
- at Vanderbilt, Sept. 30
- vs LSU, Oct. 7
- at Kentucky, Oct. 14
- vs South Carolina, Oct. 21
- BYE, Oct. 28
- at Georgia, Nov. 4
- vs Tennessee, Nov. 11
- vs Florida, Nov. 18
- at Arkansas, Nov. 25
TV schedule and kick-off times have yet to be set. Those will come closer to the week of the game next year.