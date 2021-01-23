KNOXVILLE, Tenn - You'd have to go all the way back to 1972 to find Mizzou men's basketball's last win in Knoxville. Mizzou came into Rocky Top hungry for a win.
Both teams came into the game ranked in the Top 25.
Mizzou started off strong, two early buckets from Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson gave the Tigers the lead early. Tennessee's Yves Pons hit a three to put the Volunteers on the board.
The Tigers would go on a seven point run. At the ten minute mark, Mizzou led Tennessee, 20-10.
Mizzou tacked on another 20 points before halftime behind Xavier Pinson's 19 first-half points, to lead Tennessee, 40-34.
"Those second-half teams, something's going to give," Martin said. "We just knew what we weren't going to give... we just stayed sound in our game plan and we carried it out."
To open up the second half, the Volunteers would cut the lead to four, 44-40 with fifteen minutes left in the game.
The Tigers pulled away and extended their lead even more with free throws from Pinson. An important three from Mizzou's Kobe Brown with a little over thirteen minutes to go, gave the Tigers a 51-40 lead.
Pons cut into the Tiger lead with a three around the twelve-minute mark. The Volunteers still trailed 53-45.
Mizzou continued to stretch its lead from that point on. The Tigers finished 15-20 from the free throw line and made nine in just the last 12 minutes of the game.
The Tigers did what they needed to do and won for the first time in 39 years to continue their impressive season.
Coach Martin said that he believes his team is among the best in the country.
"We take care of the basketball," Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said. "We make precision threes. The way we defend, I like our chances against anybody. Then you're talking 'quad-wins', like I said to our guys, 'a top ten team won the game today'. I truly feel that because I watched these rankings and I don't get consumed with it and all of the sudden you have a team that jumps and win this game and that game, I'll see how we jump."
The Tigers look to continue their momentum on the road to take on Auburn on Tuesday on ESPNU.