Missouri gymnastics failed to make the NCAA finals but still finished in fifth-place nationally with a strong performance in Thursday's semi-finals. The Tigers finished third in their group of four teams in the second semi-final but finished ahead of defending National Champion Michigan with a team score of 197.200.
Mizzou's Amari Celestine won the vault competition with a 9.95 to go along with 9.9250 in her floor routine. Sienna Schreiber competed in all four events for the Tigers, not scoring lower than 9.8250 with an all-around score of 39.5.
The Florida Gators took first in the meet with a 197.9750 score, the Auburn Tigers took the last spot for advancement with 197.8475.
The Gators got a late fourth rotation push from Trinty Thomas. Thomas, the reigning SEC gymnast of the year and two-time winner, scored a perfect ten score on the floor to secure the victory.
Thomas also scored 9.9750 in the uneven parallel bars and led the Gators in the all-around points with 39.8125.
The Tigers finished just outside of that with 197.2, and the defending champion Michigan Wolverines finished in last with 196.2875.
Missouri best rotation was the third when it scored 49.4125. This placed the Tigers in third place going into the last rotation of the meet. But some stellar performances from Florida and Auburn halted a Missouri comeback.
Familiar faces from Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics shined on the national stage. Auburn's Suni Lee scored a meet-high 9.9625 on the balance beam for the Tigers.
Leanne Wong also sported Team USA at the previous Olympics and had a dominant performance in several events. Wong scored a 9.9 or higher in the vault, bars, and floor.
The National Finals will begin on Saturday at noon.