The Mizzou Men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Tigers are seeded 9th in the West Region and will take on 8th seeded Oklahoma on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket #1 seeded Gonzaga faces the winner of a "First Four" game between 16 seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk State.
Head Coach Cuonzo Martin felt a sense of pride in his program for qualifying for the Tournament of the second time in his four season at Mizzou, especially during the challenges of the "Covid Season".
"It's not an easy thing to do," said Martin. "Oklahoma's coach (Lon) Kruger has done it for a long time at a high level, has been very successful and they're a very talented team."
"I didn't know exactly what we were projected as or anything like that," said senior guard Dru Smith. "We were just happy to see our name up there and really I'm just focused on playing Oklahoma."
"We just wanted to see our name called," said senior center Jeremiah Tilmon. "It didn't matter who we were going against. We just wanted to see our name get called, honestly."
Missouri and Oklahoma were fierce rivals in the Big 8/Big 12 Conference but have only met 2 times since Mizzou left the league for the SEC in 2012. Mizzou is 97-114 all time against the Sooners including a 77-66 loss to OU last season in Kansas City at the Hall of Fame Classic.
"There are certain tendencies that certain coaches and team have, so we would always look at that," said Martin. "Why not? You've got plenty of time to do it. But you also watch key games and the biggest thing is we'll probably watch five or six games of film. I will certainly watch last year's game film and then you kind of watch teams that have a similar style to how we play and how they played in that game."
"It's win or go home," said senior center Jeremiah Tilmon.
Missouri has lost 6 out of 9 games entering March Madness and the Tigers are in search of the their first NCAA Tournament win since 2010. This year's Mizzou team says they can benefit from a "reset" of sorts entering Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
"I think just trying to get back to playing good Mizzou Basketball," said Smith.
"It's gonna have to be us on the defensive end more than anything," added Smith. "That's kind of our DNA is getting stops on the defensive end."
"For us, the more we're able to practice the better we are as a team," said Martin. "Just to get back to who we are: going inside/outside, good shot selection on a consistent basis. And part of good shot selection is being able to get the ball inside to Jeremiah (Tilmon) when he's assertive and he's aggressive."
Mizzou takes on Oklahoma on Saturday but the game site and time have not been announced. All NCAA Tournament games will be played at various sites in the state of Indiana due to the pandemic.