For the second time in the offseason Eliah Drinkwitz has added a former NFL head coach to his Missouri staff. Mizzou hired former Rams head coach Scott Linehan as an Offensive Analyst on Thursday. Previously Missouri had added former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator.
Linehan coached the Rams from 2006 to 2008 when they were still in St. Louis, compiling a record of 11-25. He only coached two full seasons for the Rams getting fired after the fourth game of the 2008 campaign.
Linehan has gone on to a lengthy NFL career as an assistant coach, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys as Offensive Coordinator and Passing Game Coordinator from 2014 to 2018. He also had stints as the Offensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions ('09-'14), Minnesota Vikings ('02-'04) and Miami Dolphins ('05).
"He’s a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels," said Drinkwitz in a press release. "We all look forward to working with him.”
Linehan spent one season as the Passing Game Coordinator at LSU before being let go after the 2020 season. LSU finished the 2020 season with the 5th most passing yards in the SEC but was 13th in completion percentage in the conference.
Scott Linehan joins his son, Matt, who is an offensive graduate assistant on the Mizzou staff.