COLUMBIA - In the midst of a roller-coaster season, Mizzou men's basketball will face it's biggest challenge yet this season on Tuesday.
The Tigers will host Auburn (18-1, 7-0 in SEC), a program that comes into Columbia as the number-1 team in the country.
The last time Mizzou beat a number-one team in men's basketball was February 4, 1997, when the Tigers upset No. 1 Kansas in a 96-94 double overtime thriller at the Hearnes Center.
Auburn ascended to the nation's number 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history on Monday. Mizzou is looking to rebound after an 86-76 loss at Alabama Saturday, a loss where the Tigers led by as much as 14 points in the 2nd half.
Head coach Cuonzo Martin says despite the loss, the team is heading in the right direction.
"You hit those rough patches, sometimes, these rough patches, you don't have a lot of time to adjust," said Martin. "I'm just grateful that our guys stayed the course, didn't give up, because we've had some tough losses."
As for Tuesday's game versus Auburn, Martin believes his players are ready for the challenge.
"They're hungry because they feel like they've gotten better as a team," said Martin, "feel like they had a tough one on Saturday get away from us. But I think they're hungry to play the game, without a doubt."
Martin also talked about how a number-1 ranked opponent brings a special touch to the playing atmosphere.
"Any time you play a number-one team, it presents something different, a different level of excitement and energy," said Martin. "The last thing I would want to do is to try to subdue our guys. Let the atmosphere take care of itself and whatever happens happens."
For Auburn, not only is this the first time in program history that they're ranked number 1, but they also feature SEC co-player of the Week Walker Kessler (34 points, 13 rebounds in the last 2 games), and Freshman of the Week Jabari Smith (26 points, 14 rebounds).
In addition, Smith has been appearing at or near the top of several 2022 NBA mock draft boards.
Despite Auburn being heavy favorites, the players believe in each other to bring home a victory.
"We've gotten a lot closer as the season's come," said Ronnie DeGray. "There's definitely been a more focused mindset and a lot more confidence from everyone. Everyone's believing in each other to get stops and shoot the ball."
Tip-off between Auburn and Mizzou (8-10, 2-4 in SEC) is set for 7:30 pm Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.