COLUMBIA- Mizzou men's basketball schedule for the 2021-21 season was announced Friday.
Head Coach Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers will open the 2020-21 season the night before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at home versus Oral Roberts.
The Tigers will open up the SEC schedule Dec. 30 versus Tennessee at Mizzou Arena and close the season March at Florida.
Mizzou will face Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina twice. They will face Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Florida once on the road, and host Kentucky, LSU, Alabama and Vanderbilt once at home.
Mizzou will welcome 2020 Atlantic Sun Champion Liberty to Mizzou Arena on Dec. 9 and the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Bradley on Dec. 22.
The Tigers will host TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia on Jan. 30.
For a full look at the 2020-21 schedule, click here. To request season tickets, click here.