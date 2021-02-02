COLUMBIA- Kentucky is used to being on top of the NCAA basketball world. At 5-10 this season the Wildcats are far from the top but the Tigers know better than to take a game with Kentucky lightly.
"They're very talented," Mizzou Assistant Coach Marco Harris-Stevens said. "We want to come out and play and try to take their confidence away early because once they get going, they're a pretty good team."
"We've talked about it and we understand that they have the athletes, they have the players, they have everything that it takes to win games," Mizzou guard Dru Smith said. "I mean, they've won four games in conference already so we're not looking at their record. We're preparing for them."
Kentucky's four conference wins matches Mizzou's. If Missouri loses tomorrow, the Wildcats would jump over the Tigers in the SEC standings.
Flipping the Script
It's been just over a year since 8th ranked Kentucky beat Mizzou by double digits. Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson and center Jeremiah Tilmon combined for just 12 points. Last Saturday, the duo totaled 69 points against TCU, more than the entire Tiger team scored in last year's matchup with the Wildcats.
The Tigers won in dramatic overtime fashion over the Horned Frogs on Saturday while scoring a season-high 102 points, but Dru Smith said the team will need to play better defense against Kentucky.
"I think we also understand that we kinda dodged a bullet there with TCU," Dru said. "We can't put ourselves in those positions anymore."
The Tigers and Wildcats tip off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on ESPN 2. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky's program that head coach John Calipari said on Tuesday have all cleared up.