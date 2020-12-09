COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers fell behind early but rallied in the second half to defeat the Liberty Flames 69-60 on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena and remain undefeated on the young season.
Mizzou struggled early but turned a 32-28 halftime deficit into their fourth straight victory to begin the season.
"It was like taking a math exam," joked Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin at his press conference after the game. "You know I had to pass that class, but boy! That's a team that plays hard. They're physical."
"We weren't playing our best game and we were only down four so we had a little pep talk at halftime and just came out and continued to play ball," said senior center Jeremiah Tilmon.
"We're grateful to get the win," added Martin. "I thought our guys did a great job really adjusting in the second half because they do a great job of really playing physical without fouling."
Mark Smith led the way with 17 points. Smith was one of three Tigers to score in double figures.
"We stuck to our principles and did a great job in that second half," said Smith. "In the first half they were making some shots, but in the second half we really came strong."
Senior guard Dru Smith added 14 points and junior guard Xavier Pinson chipped in with 12 points.
Jeremiah Tilmon flirted with a double-double, finishing with 8 points and 9 rebounds. His strong play in the second half was key to Mizzou's comeback.
"I just kept my head in the game," said Tilmon. "I had to stay locked in. The coaches told me to stay ready so that's all I was doing, just staying ready."
"They're a great team and they're going to win a lot of games in their conference," added Tilmon.
The Tigers stay at home to host Illinois in the annual "Braggin' Rights" game on Saturday at 7 pm at Mizzou Arena. It will be the first time that the annual matchup between the border rivals will be held on-campus since 1979. Traditionally the game is played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis but due to the ongoing pandemic the game will be played in Columbia with no fans this year. Missouri won a coin flip last month to earn the home game.
