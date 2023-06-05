COLUMBIA − On a sun-splashed day, perfect for a game, Mizzou Baseball officially entered a new era as the Tigers introduced Kerrick Jackson as the head of the program. Jackson met the media for the first time since being named head coach on Saturday evening.
"It's not very often that you get to stand and say, 'Goal Accomplished,'" Jackson said in his opening statement.
The St. Louis native was visibly emotional as he talked about taking what he called his "dream job."
"This is a special place to me and to be blessed with this opportunity to lead this program, you don't know how much it means."
"It's not very often that you can stand and say, 'Goal Accomplished'"New #Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson called this his "dream job".You could see that emotion in his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/ilT13u8pFF— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 5, 2023
Jackson takes over for Steve Bieser, who was fired on May 30 after seven seasons. He inherits a program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2012, back when Jackson was an assistant coach at Mizzou. He said he's eager to return to his home state and begin the rebuilding process.
"From day one I want our guys to understand there's no excuses," said Jackson. "Go after it, bust our tails, put ourselves in a position to be the best that we can be but more importantly focus on the process."
The question of how big of a rebuild the Mizzou baseball program is will likely define Jackson's first season back in Columbia. Sustained success eluded Bieser during his seven seasons as head coach. 2023 marked the first time since 2019 that Mizzou qualified for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers made a quick exit, losing in the first round to Auburn. Missouri's last win in Hoover came back in 2017. They haven't won a NCAA Tournament game since 2012, their last appearance in a Regional. Jackson was an assistant coach on that team, which rallied to win the Big 12 Tournament to qualify for NCAA's during the program's last season in that conference.
"I think the biggest thing is culture..."New #Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson on the rebuild he's undertaking in returning to CoMo.WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CQZ2htvrAj— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 5, 2023
"I think the biggest thing is culture," Jackson said. "When you talk about rebuild, how long is it going to take us to change culture? The beauty about our game of baseball is you're playing against the game itself. And when you look at what Missouri has been able to do over the past few years, there's been very competitive pieces there. Now we just have to shift the mindset."
The Tigers are competing against some of the nation's best programs in the SEC. Jackson wouldn't address specific facility concerns or use them as an excuse but acknowledged that Missouri has some catching up to do.
"Would we like to have some different things? Yes we would. But... teams thirteen and fourteen in our league, who have everything, are teams thirteen and fourteen in our league."
"If you were telling me that we were playing on a field that had different dimensions than everybody else, well, wait a minute now we're not on a level playing field. But when we have the same things at the basic core that everybody else has then that's all that matters."
"It's a deep competitive league but where we're at in this landscape of college athletics, there's parody in college baseball," said Jackson. "We need to put ourselves in a position to catch that wave and ride it and never look back."
Jackson's hiring is also historic. He becomes the first Black head coach of a SEC baseball program and is the only Black head coach currently leading a Power-5 program.
"It's special," Jackson said. "Unfortunately we're in 2023 and still talking about breaking glass ceilings when it comes to those types of things. Hopefully we can get ourselves into a position where that's not such a big deal."
"I understand the magnitude of it specifically in the landscape that we're in when we talk about the lack of Black players in the game at the major league levels and at the youth levels. So hopefully this puts us in a position where people understand what is capable when you go about your business the right way."