COLUMBIA- After parting ways with Josh Taylor on November 27th after four seasons leading the Mizzou volleyball program, the Tigers introduced his successor. Dawn Sullivan, announced as the new coach on Sunday, met the media for the first time on Wednesday.
"This place is rich in tradition," said Sullivan at Wednesday's press conference. "There's a tradition here. There's history here."
Sullivan comes to Missouri after five seasons as the head coach at UNLV, where she compiled a record of 109 wins and 38 losses. UNLV won the 2021 Spring and 2022 Fall Mountain West Conference championships under her direction.
Sullivan's hiring breaks a more than two decade long connection to the Kreklow Family at the head of Mizzou Volleyball. Legendary husband and wife tandem Wayne and Susan Kreklow led the program from 2000 until their retirement after the 2018 season. Josh Taylor, the husband of Susan and Wayne's niece Molly (Kreklow) Taylor, was the head coach for the next four seasons. Sullivan acknowledged the family's unique impact on Mizzou Volleyball as she took the reigns on Wednesday.
"That's the history," said Sullivan. "I'm very thankful for what they've done and I'm really grateful and excited to reach out and get to know them."
"I'm gonna probably pick their brains a little bit. They've done it. They know how to be great here and I think you have to rely on relationships."
Sullivan brings some level of familiarity to Missouri. Prior to her five seasons as head coach at UNLV, she was an assistant coach at Iowa State for 13 years. Sullivan also played against Mizzou in the late 90's when she starred at Kansas State as an All-American defensive specialist.
"Sure, maybe the last couple of years haven't been great, but when I look back at how many multiple appearances they've had in NCAA's. They've been to four Sweet 16's, they've won two SEC championships. There's culture here."
Sullivan hopes to replicate that success and the success she helped create at UNLV in short order at Mizzou.
"I've seen over time, I think if you really just buy-in to people and they know that you care... and then train, you've got to get in the gym and train and work hard and do your job, I think things turn out the way they should."