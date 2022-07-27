Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis is on the Lou Groza Award watch list as announced on Wednesday. The Groza Award goes to the nation's best college place kicker each season.
Mevis was one of the nation's top kickers in 2021. The junior from Warsaw, Indiana made 14 field goals from 40 yards or longer last season and has made 88.9% of his kicks in two seasons as a Tiger. He was named 1st Team All-SEC in 2021 after connecting on 23 of 25 total field goal attempts in 2021.
Mevis was named to the Preseason All-SEC third team just last week. Mizzou opens the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday September 1st.