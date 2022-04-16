Mizzou head basketball coach Dennis Gates convinced another of his former players from Cleveland State to follow him to Columbia when D'Moi Hodge committed to Missouri on Saturday evening. Hodge was the Horizon League's 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. He becomes the second former Horizon League DPOY to join Mizzou in a matter of days, joining his Cleveland State teammate Tre Gomillion who committed to the Tigers on April 11th.
#Committed 🐯🖤 @coachdgates @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/JUQZxwqv9C— D'Moi Hodge (@Dmoi_VI) April 17, 2022
Hodge led the Horizon League with his 2.3 steals per game last season. He also scored 15.5 points and grabbed 3.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22 as a senior. He spent two seasons at Cleveland State after starting his career at the junior college level in Florida. Hodge averaged 22 points per game in his two years at State College of Florida.
Hodge is a native of the Virgin Islands. He had 111 steals in 57 games over two seasons at Cleveland State.