Mizzou football add depth to its offense for the 2022 season, as Demariyon Houston, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) committed on Friday.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of Oklahoma City originally signed with Nebraska in 2019 but did not see any playing time with the Corn Huskers.
Houston transferred to Hutchinson Community College, where he had 19 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns last season.
He is said to have track speed, which will benefit the Tigers' passing game.