Continuing a trend across college sports since the NCAA loosened its transfer rules, Missouri linebacker Gerald Nathan Jr entered the Transfer Portal on Tuesday. A team spokesperson confirmed Nathan's decision. Nathan becomes the 20th Missouri player to enter the Portal since the beginning of the 2020 season, according to 247sports.com.
The Tigers have also added five players via the Portal during the same time period as college football's own form of "free agency" has taken hold. The shake-up across all college sports came when the NCAA lifted its long-held policy of requiring student athletes to sit out for a season at their new school upon transferring.
Nathan played sparingly at Mizzou from 2018 to 2020. He played in just one game in 2018 and recorded 1 tackle in 7 games in 2019. He did not play at all in 2020.
The deadline to leave one school and be immediately eligible for the 2021 season is July 1st.