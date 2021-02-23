COLUMBIA - Missouri is now 3-15 all-time against Ole Miss after the 24th ranked Tigers failed to close the gap on Tuesday, losing to the Rebels for the second time this season 60-53.
Missouri trailed behind Ole Miss for the entire first half. Senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon pulled the Tigers within 1 mid-way through the first half with a tough layup down low to trim the Ole Miss lead to 21-20. Tilmon finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
But Ole Miss led by 9 at halftime.
"The first half we weren't aggressive in pushing it and that was the main thing we talked about offensively, pushing the ball up the sidelines to make plays," said Head Coach Cuonzo Martin.
The second half was a back and forth battle. Tilmon gave fans a glimpse of hope as he floated home a hook shot in the paint to Missouri its first lead, 43-41.
But Ole Miss responded back as they did all night. KJ Buffen tied the game moments later and a three pointer from Devontae Shuler gave the Rebels a three point lead. Despite a back and forth battle the rest of the way, Ole Miss never trailed again. A layup from Buffen with just over a minute left gave the Rebels a four point lead and helped secure the win.
"We weren't aggressive," Martin said. "We didn't set a physical tone, and of course we fought back in the second half but didn't do enough to get over the hump."
Missouri will match up with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at 5 pm at Mizzou Arena.