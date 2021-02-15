COLUMBIA- Following back to back losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas last week, the Mizzou men's basketball team fell from number 10 in the country to number 20 in the latest A.P. Top 25 poll. 

The number 10 ranking had been Mizzou's highest since 2012.  Arkansas jumped into the poll for the first time since 2018 thanks to the Razorbacks' overtime win over Mizzou on Saturday.  Arkansas is number 24.

Despite falling in the A.P. poll the Tigers remain ranked for an impressive 10 consecutive weeks.  It's the longest streak of consecutive weeks in the poll for Mizzou since the Tigers were ranked in 14 straight A.P. polls during the 2012-2013 season.  The Tigers peaked at number 7 that season to close the calendar year of 2012 and begin 2013.  

