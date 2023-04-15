COLUMBIA- Missouri men's basketball added a familiar name out of the transfer portal late Friday night when Kansas City, KS native Tamar Bates committed to the program. Bates announced his intentions to transfer to Mizzou on Twitter.
It isn’t the victory after all But the fight that a Brother makesA man when driven against the wall Still stands erect and takes the blows of fate. M-I-Z 🖤💛 Let’s gooooo we HERE !! 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/9Gshc2iipz— Tamar Bates (@tbates_11) April 15, 2023
Bates is originally from the Kansas side of the Kansas City area but finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida. He was the DiRenna Award winner as the KC area's top prep basketball player after he averaged 22 points per game as a junior at Piper High school. Bates was the 23rd ranked player in the nation according to ESPN.com coming out of high school and had an offer from Mizzou before originally signing with Texas. Bates left the Longhorns for Indiana following a coaching change.
Bates spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. The 6'5" guard played in all 35 games last year as a sophomore and averaged 6.1 points per game. Bates played in 32 games as a true freshman during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.