COLUMBIA, SC- Jeremiah Tilmon scored 17 points and was a perfect 5-5 shooting in his return to the lineup and Dru Smith matched Tilmon for the team-high with 17 points of his own as the 20th ranked Tigers snapped a three game losing streak Saturday with a 93-78 win at South Carolina.
Playing for the first time since a two game leave of absence following a death in his family, Tilmon also added 4 rebounds as the Tigers won their first road game since January 23rd. Five different Tigers scored in double-figures as Xavier Pinson added 16 points, Kobe Brown scored 12 points and Mark Smith rounded out the group with 13 points.
South Carolina scored the first basket of the day but Missouri never trailed again after taking an 8 to 6 lead two and a half minutes into the game. Breaking from their recent trend on the road, the Tigers led by 16 at the half and never saw their lead drop below 7 points in the second half as they kept the Gamecocks at arm's length.
The Tigers also turned around some recent outside shooting woes, connecting on 9 of 20 three-point attempts for 45% shooting from distance for the game. Mizzou shot 58% from the field overall in their largest margin of victory since a 16 point win over Texas A&M in College Station, TX on January 16th.
Mizzou comes back home to face Ole Miss on Tuesday at 8 pm at Mizzou Arena.