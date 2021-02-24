COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference announced that Saturday's men's basketball game between #24 Missouri and Texas A&M has been postponed due to "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program".
A make-up date has not been announced for the game. With only two weeks remaining in the regular season it is possible that the game will not be made up. The SEC had previously identified Saturday March 6th as a potential make-up day for games that had to be postponed during the regular season. But Mizzou has had three games postponed during the 2020-21 season, including their matchups earlier this year with LSU and Vanderbilt.
A Mizzou Athletics spokesperson told KOMU 8 Sports that there will not be a new opponent scheduled for Mizzou this Saturday. The possibility exists that one of the three games postponed this season (LSU, Vanderbilt or Texas A&M) could be played on March 6th, when Mizzou hopes to celebrate Senior Day which was originally scheduled for this Saturday. The Southeastern Conference will make the final decision on scheduling.
Missouri currently has just one regular season game remaining on the schedule, at Florida on Wednesday March 3rd.