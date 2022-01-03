COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Missouri men's basketball team's game on Wednesday against Mississippi State has been postponed. The conference cited "COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program" as the reason for the postponement.
The postponement of Wednesday's game comes less than a week after Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin missed last Thursday's SEC opener at Kentucky after he tested positive for COVID-19. At the time no Missouri players had tested positive for the virus after returning from Christmas Break. Mizzou lost at Kentucky with assistant coach Cornell Mann serving as head coach in Martin's absence.
The Missouri's women's team has also battled COVID in the past week, defeating top-ranked South Carolina last Thursday with only 8 scholarship players available. The Tiger women then saw their game Sunday at Vanderbilt postponed due to more COVID issues within the program but the contest was rescheduled to Monday January 20th at 7 pm in Nashville.
Missouri announced in a press release that a make-up date for the Mississippi State game is not yet known but tickets will be honored should a new game date arise. If the game is not made up fans can get a refund on their tickets.
The next scheduled game for the Mizzou men is Saturday at home against number 15 Alabama. The Tiger women are set to host Auburn on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena.