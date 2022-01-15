COLUMBIA - Mizzou men's basketball fell to Texas A&M after blowing as much as a 13-point lead in the first half.
Mizzou men's basketball returned home to face the Aggies off a rattling loss on the road to Arkansas. The Tigers were 6-2 at Mizzou Arena coming into this game.
Mizzou fired out of the gate going on a 10-0 run in just over three minutes of play helped by two big three-pointers from DaJuan Gordon.
In that same stretch, the Aggies did not score at all until over eight minutes into the game. A&M's first points came with 11:07 to go in the half, and then they went on to outscore Mizzou 12-6 in the next three minutes.
A&M cannot get the lid off the bucket after over 6 minutes of play. #Mizzou @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k3u2Jn9JMJ— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) January 15, 2022
The Tigers ended the first half on a 10-5 run with a couple tough buckets in the paint for Ronnie DeGray III and a big block from the 6-foot-9 freshman Trevon Brazile. Mizzou led 34-24 at the half.
The Tigers came out of the break shooting 60 percent from the field. The Aggies got it to within four with around 12 minutes to go until Mizzou went on a 6-0 run, stretching the lead to 10 and forcing an A&M timeout with 10:12 to go.
Mizzou let the lead slip away to only three points with just under nine minutes to play. Kobe Brown picked up his fourth foul with over eight minutes to go and went to the bench with seven points and eight rebounds (the team high). He came back on with 5:42 to play and only a one point lead over the Aggies.
Mizzou led the entire game until a layup by Marcus Williams pulled the Aggies ahead with 4:42 to go. The teams then exchanged leads several times in the final minutes of the game.
The Aggies led 63-61 with one minute to go.
Down by four, Coleman hit a huge three pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining to bring it within one. Mizzou was unable to regain the lead and A&M sunk all of their late free throws to keep the Tigers out of reach.
Mizzou fell to the Aggies 67-64, making the Tigers 7-9. Texas A&M has won 11 of the last 14 meetings with the Tigers.
Mizzou looks next to Ole Miss on Tuesday.