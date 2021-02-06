COLUBMIA- No. 18 Missouri men's basketball held off No. 10 Alabama, despite an 18-2 rally in the final minutes to blow a 22 point lead.
The Tigers jumped out to a hot start, going up early on the Tide as much as 16 points in the first half. Mizzou largely rode a strong defensive effort with 20 points off the fastbreak, including a wide-open dunk from Mark Smith to give the Tigers that large lead of 16.
WATCH: Tigers made a living on turnovers and defensive boards this afternoon, #13 climbs the ladder on this break for the HUGE dunk!@KOMUsports @Mark_smith_13 #Mizzou #MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/m3jgR1hg5y— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) February 6, 2021
Mizzou went into the half with a comfortable 44-28 lead.
The Tigers held onto that lead and expanded it 22 on a big layup, and-one from Dru Smith, but Alabama gained back some energy forcing turnovers by Mizzou and making big shots.
John Petty Jr. came up with two momentous threes late in the game to spark the Alabama offense. With just under six minutes left, Mizzou had a 64-47 lead, and the Crimson Tide whittled it all the way down to one after a 18-2 run, trailing 65-66 with 1:11 remaining.
Alabama had the ball, down one, with 11 seconds remaining. They inbounded it to sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly who dipped it down low to senior forward Herbert Jones. He went up for the layup and was met by Mizzou's Mitchell Smith who blocked the shot on the glass, forcing Alabama to foul Xavier Pinson.
WATCH: HUGE block by Mitchell Smith to keep Alabama from taking the lead to win!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vriSpzkodb— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) February 6, 2021
Pinson hit both free throws, and Alabama's final attempt to score came up empty, and the Missouri Tigers upset Alabama 68-65 at home.
"I told out guys, I'm real proud of them. I know it's a long season, but often times you have to celebrate these types of moments because they don't come often. We have a program that beat three top 10 teams in the country; that says a lot about your program, it says a lot about your personnel, the staff, the players and the organization," said head coach Cuonzo Martin. "It was a hard-fought game."
The win this afternoon marked the Tigers' third-consecutive win, all at home. They will travel to Oxford, Mississippi this week to face Ole Miss Wednesday at 8 p.m.