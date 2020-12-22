COLUMBIA- The No. 14 Mizzou men hosted Bradley tonight in a non-conference finale after not playing since the Braggin' Rights upset against Illinois. This 10-day break presented the team with challenges remaining sharp, and these were highlighted by an especially tough Bradley defense.
The teams got off to a slow start with Mizzou's first points coming over four minutes into the game. The Tigers had a hard time getting shots to fall, but Xavier Pinson came up with a big three to put some distance between them and the Braves.
Bradley played tough on defense while their offense closed the deficit to within two going into the half. Mizzou led at the break, 21-19.
The Braves seemed to have control in the second half, putting the spread as big as eight points on a big three-pointer from Ville Tahvanainen with 3 minutes and 44 seconds left to go.
Mizzou battled back to get within two points with 10 seconds remaining. Pinson found Jeremiah Tilmon way down low and he laid it in to tie the game at 53 and drew the foul to shoot the game-winning free throw. Tilmon hit the free throw, and the Tigers celebrated another win and an undefeated tough non-conference schedule, beating Bradley 54-53.
"I know I made the game-winning shot," Tilmon said, "but if it weren't for X (Pinson) passing me the ball, I wouldn't have made the layup so I give the credit to him."
While Mizzou played from behind most of the game, Tilmon feels their age and experience on the team came through when the chips were down.
"We were down eight last minute and, I'm not going to lie, I was a little worried, but my teammates were there to get my focus back in because they were just steady repeating the same things, 'we've been here before'," Tilmon said. "It was just up to us to lock in and grind it out for those last couple of minutes."
Mizzou will have another hiatus until they play Tennessee in their conference opener Dec. 30 at home at 8 p.m.