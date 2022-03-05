COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers fought hard in the second half to come out on top against the Georgia Bulldogs, defeating them 79-69 with the help of Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown.
Before the game, Pickett, the lone senior for Mizzou, was honored for Senior Day. Pickett appeared in every single game his junior and sophomore year, despite dealing with an ankle injury for most of the second half of the season his junior year. Pickett said after the game he is still thinking about whether or not he wants to take advantage of his fifth year of eligibility.
Pickett did not disappoint on senior day, finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds. The popular senior embraced the second period, ending the game while holding ball and surrounded by his teammates.
Georgia came out hot during the first few minutes of the game, with the help of Braelen Bridges and his 14 points totaling in the first half. Kario Oquendo also assisted the Bulldogs with 9 points.
Bridges could not be stopped by Mizzou's defense, as they allowed him to break through multiple times and put up 6-8 of his attempted field goals. Oquendo and the rest of Georgia's defense was strong, as they only allowed Mizzou to 30 points in the first half.
The slow momentum from the Tigers in the first half did not carry over in the second, as Pickett and Brown stepped up to lead the team and help break the 6-game losing streak.
Brown was focused on winning, and rallied 15 points in the second half to help the Tigers come out on top. Pickett followed closely in his footsteps with 12 points and a strong end to the game.
Mizzou rallied in the second half to eventually find a win over the Bulldogs, 79-69. They will face Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday after defeating the rebels twice in the regular season.