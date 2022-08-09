The Mizzou football team shocked fans and media on Tuesday evening when Tiger head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Brady Cook as the starting quarterback for the season opener. The team broke the news on Twitter and with an email sent to media members less than two weeks into Fall training camp. Cook will start against Louisiana Tech on Thursday September 1st at 7 pm, winning a four-way competition with Tyler Macon, Jack Abraham and Sam Horn.
The news release, sent out after 7:30 pm on Tuesday, did not say Cook is the starter beyond the season opener. The junior from St. Louis started one game last year for Missouri, the Tigers' season-ending loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Cook ran for a touchdown and threw for a TD in the last-second loss to the Black Knights.
Cook played in five games during the 2021 season, completing 47 of 59 passes for 350 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. He was only in for a handful of snaps as a freshman in 2020, throwing 1 touchdown pass.