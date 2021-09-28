COLUMBIA - The Mizzou tigers take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field on Saturday. It will be a battle between current Mizzou head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz versus Josh Heupel, former Mizzou Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach and now current Tennessee head football coach.
This is the Tigers first SEC matchup at home this season as they look to secure their first conference win.
After a tough 41-34 overtime loss to Boston College in Week 4, Coach Drinkwitz said to the media Tuesday that this team is invested in the process and in the game.
"Look, everybody can point out issues like how do we find the solution and for me that's my job to find out how do I get this whole organization running in the right way," said Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz said that there can't be any finger-pointing moving forward. He stressed going back to fundamentals, discussing plays that really affected the game, and focusing only on what his coaches and players can control.
The Tigers had another difficult defensive performance against Boston College, allowing 275 rushing yards.
"You know there were some mistakes that were made, some missed tackles, but I think the biggest thing was miscommunication and making sure we were all on the same page of what we were supposed to execute on that play and that starts with me," said Drinkwitz. "My challenge to our staff is let's make sure that all eleven guys are acting as one on defense and that we can play fast."
Despite a 2-2 start, Drinkwitz wanted to shed light on the overall improvements of this team, mentioning how big of a role safety, Shawn Robinson has taken since switching to defense from quarterback during the 2020 season.
Drinkwitz mentioned how blown away he's been by what Robinson has been able to do and how quickly he's done it. He mentioned how Robinson is putting in extra work all the time and watching extra film.
"He's playing a lot of different positions, doing a lot of different things and still making a lot of plays with effort, technique and toughness," said Drinkwitz. "He has a quarterback mindset at safety."
The Tigers take on the Volunteers at Faurot Field on Saturday at 11 a.m.