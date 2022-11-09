COLUMBIA - Following their 21-17 loss against Kentucky, the Tigers look to improve their offensive attack to upset the #5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville.
After coughing the ball up once in the first half and turning it over on downs twice, Brady Cook pointed out the importance of not only sticking to the script, but also taking care of the football to minimize the other team's opportunities.
"You can't turn the ball over against a team that scores so quickly and you can't have self-inflicted wounds. You gotta be smart with your possessions and you just gotta execute," Cook said.
Beside turnovers, converting third downs has been an issue for Mizzou's offense all season but it became prevalent against Kentucky. The Tigers were 2-13 on 3rd down last Saturday and rank eleventh in the SEC on 3rd down conversions this year. Cook realizes that they have to be better, but he thinks their struggles have to do with earlier downs as well.
"We can't be in eight or nine third and XLs a game. That's not really setting ourselves up for success so I think success on third down starts on first and second," Cook said.
Tennessee is coming off of a disappointing game against Georgia where they were ranked #1, but the Volunteers were humbled by the Bulldogs as they lost in Athens 27-13. Georgia outplayed them on both sides of the ball and retook the #1 spot.
Mizzou realizes that Tennessee is looking to bounce back against them this Saturday, and they're not preparing for them any differently than if they were still undefeated. Dominic Lovett thinks that both teams have something to prove in this upcoming matchup.
"We got an opportunity to knock them off and they got an opportunity to get their swagger back from the last game, so we're all going into this game with a chip on our shoulder," Lovett said.
The Tigers take on the 8-1 Volunteers at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday as they look to pull off the upset in Knoxville.