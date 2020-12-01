COLUMBIA- From Senior Day to seeing their old coach, plenty of storylines exist as Missouri and Arkansas prepare to play Saturday at Faurot Field. Dubbed "The Battle Line Rivalry" since Mizzou joined the SEC, the two border rivals share plenty of connections. The most obvious of which is former Mizzou player and Head Coach Barry Odom, now the defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.
"There's no hiding it," said Drinkwitz, acknowledging the connection between Odom and many of Missouri's playersi. Several of those players will celebrate their Senior Day on Saturday, four years after Odom and his staff recruited them to play at Mizzou.
"We talked about it on Sunday," continued Drinkwitz. "Obviously we're going against Coach Odom and a couple other coaches that used to be here."
Though the man calling the Arkansas defense on Saturday will be familiar, Drinkwitz noted that the actual scheme Odom is running in Fayetteville is different from the one he installed during his time in Columbia.
"When you watch Coach Odom's defense at Arkansas, they don't do a lot similar to us," said Drinkwitz. "They're really kind of their own identity. He's created his own identity and own defense. It reminds me more of what he did at Memphis then maybe what we're doing now."
Three members of Odom's Missouri staff remain in Columbia with Coach Drinkwitz: Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Brick Haley and defensive backs coach David Gibbs. Drinkwitz and the Tigers will try to use the familiarity they have with Odom to their advantage as they construct the game plan for Arkansas.
"I do think that there's some things that obviously the defensive staff has been able to give us as far as scouting report, maybe the type of defensive coordinator or play-caller that he is," said Drinkwitz.
"No different than I'm sure Coach Odom is telling the Arkansas offensive staff."
But Drinkwitz was quick to point out several times as he spoke with the media that despite all the attention paid to coaching staff connections in this game, the players will ultimately decide the game.
"The bottom line is: this is a player's game," said Drinkwitz. "On Saturday at 11 o'clock whichever team is to play the most is gonna win. And both of us desperately want to win. So, rivalry or not, I think we're both gonna get each other's best shot."