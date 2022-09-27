COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are coming off a hard overtime loss against the Auburn Tigers last Saturday, but now they've shifted their focus to Georgia.
The AP number one team is heading to Faurot Field and the Tigers have been preparing all week.
Game Update 🚨🆚 Georgia🗓 Saturday, Oct. 1🕚 6:30 p.m. CT📺 @SECNetwork #MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZtGQYfFGg3— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 19, 2022
“Tackling, tackling…our opening drive and our tackling has not been good,” said University of Missouri Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker.
Mizzou gave up 46 rushing yards to Auburn’s Robby Ashford and 44 rushing yards to Auburn’s Tank Bigsby in Saturday’s game. Coach Baker said this week in practice they are working on tackling to stop these long drives.
With three minutes left in the first quarter, Mizzou had three rushing yards while Auburn had 68.
“I think tackling and tackling early on is big,” said University of Missouri defensive line Joseph Charlesron.
Mizzou went down 14-0 to Auburn in the first quarter and Coach Baker said it reminded him of one of their previous games this year against Kansas State back on September 10th.
“It was almost like deja vu with the Kansas State game a little bit where we gave up a long drive and we had a turnover on offense and got back on short field,” said Baker. “We have a couple different things we are going to do in practice this week to emphasize a quicker start and to hopefully to get our pad level down early in the game.”
Georgia is 4-0 to start the season, and the Tigers will also be looking for ways to stop Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
“They are extremely efficient as an offense and it starts with him. That ball gets out quick and he knows where to go usually before the ball hits his hands,” said Baker.
When it comes down to Saturday the defense is ready to fall back on their game plan to stop the Georgia offense.
“Execute our game plan and trust in our abilities, trust in the process and falling back on our preparation instead of rising up to the occasion,” said University of Missouri defensive lineman Kristian Williams.