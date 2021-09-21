Even though Mizzou is only entering week 4 of the 2021 season, the SEC released next year's football schedule on Tuesday.
The announcement came in from the SEC Network Tuesday afternoon.
Mizzou is scheduled to take on Middle Tennessee State on the road in week 1. The Tigers stay on the road at Kansas State on September 10th before finally playing the 2022 home opener against Abilene Christian on September 17th.
Mizzou's SEC opener is at Auburn on September 24, 2022. It will be Missouri's first trip to Auburn's stadium since joining the SEC. October begins with a home game against Georgia on October 1st followed by a road trip to Florida and a bye week. The Tigers return home to face Vanderbilt for Homecoming on October 22, 2022. The Tigers close the month at South Carolina on October 29.
Heading into November, the Tigers will face the Kentucky Wildcats at home on November 5. A week later Mizzou will head to its last regular season away game at Tennessee. The Tigers will then return home for the final two games of the season against New Mexico State on November 19.
In the final week of the season, the Tigers look to face Arkansas at home on November 26th, 2022.
The SEC will kick off its 2022 season with Vanderbilt taking on the University of Hawaii in week 1 on August 27th. In week 2, Alabama is set to take on Texas on September 10th.