COLUMBIA- Jeremiah Tilmon led all Tigers with 19 points as 19th ranked Mizzou defended their home court against South Carolina 81-70 and improve to 9-2 on the season.
Four of those points came on statement dunks from the big man. Early in the first half, Tilmon gathered a deep lob pass from Xavier Pinson and slammed home the alley-oop. He followed this up early in the second by blocking South Carolina's Seventh Woods and running down the floor in transition to corral Pinson's miss for the mid-air put-back dunk.
"Jeremiah does so much for us on the floor, they have to double team, how he's playing right now," Mark Smith said. "It opens up a lot of things for us.
Mark Smith had a strong game of his own, hitting three shots from deep and adding 18 points.
"You can't leave Mark open, especially when he's hot," Tilmon said. "it opens up the floor for us a lot because if he's making shots then if I'm getting double teamed it's easy to just kick the ball out."
Mizzou never trailed in the contest. Head coach Cuonzo Martin his team's court energy was key to their success.
"You want to have some excitement," Martin said. "I like playing this way. I want our guys to get out in transition. We've got to continue to cut down on careless turnovers, but I like the way we play."
The Tigers travel to Tennessee on Saturday for a rematch against the sixth ranked Volunteers.