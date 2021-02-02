COLUMBIA- Documents prepared for an upcoming Board of Curators meeting reveal that Mizzou Football's proposed new indoor practice facility will cost nearly $32 million. The Athletic Department estimates it will cost $31, 680,000 to build a new indoor facility with a full-length practice field to replace the Devine Pavilion. Devine was completed in 1998 and features a 70 yard field which is frequently booked solid with multiple teams requiring practice time.
The new facility would be primarily for football use and the Athletic Department is proposing that it be built adjacent to the new South End Zone facility where the Tiger football team has been headquartered since August of 2019.
The information comes from a feasibility study that was completed last month. The study estimates the size of the building will be 84, 600 square feet with room on all sides around the football field for safety and additional space for storage, restrooms, "exam spaces" and building support.
Mizzou Athletics has already raised $20 million for the $31.7 million facility through a pair of $10 million donations in the last two months. The department estimates funding for the building will be finalized by May 2021, when they will seek approval from the Board of Curators.
The University is working with Kansas City-based HOK, Inc. as architect and the design team includes several Kansas City area companies for electrical, plumbing and structural engineering.